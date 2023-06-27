Shentu Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and $2.16 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 121,520,127 coins and its circulating supply is 92,390,682 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

