Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.13) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.20. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 86.61 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £428.45 million, a PE ratio of 593.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.