Sidoti Initiates Coverage on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

