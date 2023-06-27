Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.89. 328,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 536,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $238,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,379.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $238,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,379.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,506 shares of company stock worth $1,153,609. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.