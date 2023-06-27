Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TYA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

