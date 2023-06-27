Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI) Announces $0.68 Dividend

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SURI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 12 shares of the company were exchanged. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49.
Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.