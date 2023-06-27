SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $290.79 million and approximately $31.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,643.55 or 0.99972298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002146 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,731,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23464505 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $30,316,229.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

