Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Up 7.9%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 12,348,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,689,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of analysts have commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

