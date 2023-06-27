SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.84

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.84 and last traded at $165.48, with a volume of 66309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

