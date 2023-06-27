Skillcast Group plc (SKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Skillcast Group Stock Performance
SKL opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Skillcast Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of £18.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.01.
Skillcast Group Company Profile
