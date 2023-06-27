Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up 12.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Snap-on worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNA opened at $277.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.53 and a 200 day moving average of $247.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $278.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.