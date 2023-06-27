Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.69

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 9440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDXAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

Featured Articles

