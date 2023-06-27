Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 28,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,202. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $376.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

