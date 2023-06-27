Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

SLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Solid Power by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Trading Down 1.3 %

SLDP opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 137.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

