Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 22.2%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 181,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 108,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.