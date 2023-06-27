Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOHO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SOHO stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

