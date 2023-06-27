SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. 1,640,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.