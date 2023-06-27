SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

