SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 376.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

