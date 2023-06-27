Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.00

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.92), with a volume of 36736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).
Springfield Properties Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of £86.15 million, a P/E ratio of 521.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.76.
Insider Activity at Springfield Properties
In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98), for a total value of £9,993.06 ($12,705.73). 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Springfield Properties Company Profile
Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.
