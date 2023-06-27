Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

SQSP opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,247 shares of company stock worth $4,211,797 over the last three months. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

