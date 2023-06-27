Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stagwell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

Stagwell stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.