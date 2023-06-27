Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 5,114 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.84.

TTWO opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

