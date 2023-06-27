Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 23,101 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

