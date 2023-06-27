Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %

STE opened at $212.00 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

