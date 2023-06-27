Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

