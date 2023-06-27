Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises approximately 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,618 shares of company stock worth $70,004,626 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

