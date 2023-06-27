Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 122 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $452.76 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $465.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

