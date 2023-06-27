Starname (IOV) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Starname has a market capitalization of $392,426.74 and approximately $286.59 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars.

