Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $254.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

