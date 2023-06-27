Steph & Co. Has $8.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.93. 486,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,721. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $296.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

