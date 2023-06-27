Steph & Co. Makes New $144,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.32. The company had a trading volume of 58,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,852. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.96 and a 200-day moving average of $470.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

