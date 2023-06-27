Steph & Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. 1,520,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,458,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

