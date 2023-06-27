STM Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STM Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:STM traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25.30 ($0.32). 52,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of £15.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.69. STM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22.05 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.38).

Get STM Group alerts:

STM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.