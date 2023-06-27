STM Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
STM Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:STM traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25.30 ($0.32). 52,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of £15.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.69. STM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22.05 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.38).
STM Group Company Profile
Read More
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than STM Group
Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.