Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (A, ACET, AFM, AMED, AMTX, ANRGF, APOG, BMBL, BYD, BYDGF)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 27th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $130.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $20.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $30.00 to $17.00.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.12) to GBX 500 ($6.36). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $101.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $101.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $9.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.20 to C$3.90.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $18.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $17.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $11.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $127.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $89.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$17.00.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $32.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $34.00.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $72.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $91.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by Stephens from $132.00 to $140.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $3.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $195.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $485.00 to $550.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $500.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $165.00.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $360.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $68.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $61.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $150.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $38.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$69.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $94.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $363.00.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00.

Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $56.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.25.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$6.25.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$6.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $26.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $300.00.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $170.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $293.00 to $300.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $610.00 to $590.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Argus from $425.00 to $460.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $290.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $35.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.65 to C$0.61.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $45.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $80.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $58.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $56.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00.

