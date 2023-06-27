Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (A, ACET, AFM, AMED, AMTX, ANRGF, APOG, BMBL, BYD, BYDGF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 27th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $130.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $20.00.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

had its price target cut by Wedbush from $30.00 to $17.00.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.12) to GBX 500 ($6.36). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $101.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $101.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $9.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.20 to C$3.90.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $18.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $17.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $11.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $127.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $89.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$17.00.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $32.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $34.00.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $72.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $91.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by Stephens from $132.00 to $140.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $3.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $195.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $485.00 to $550.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $500.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $165.00.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $360.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $68.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $61.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $150.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $38.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$69.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $94.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $363.00.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00.

Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $56.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.25.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$6.25.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$6.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $26.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $300.00.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $170.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $293.00 to $300.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $610.00 to $590.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Argus from $425.00 to $460.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $290.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $35.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.65 to C$0.61.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $45.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $80.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $58.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $56.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00.

