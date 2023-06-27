StockNews.com Downgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

