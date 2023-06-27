StockNews.com Downgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 259,042 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

