StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 3.4 %

CREG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

