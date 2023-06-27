Substratum (SUB) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $201,416.94 and $1.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

