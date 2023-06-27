Sui (SUI) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Sui token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $429.58 million and $157.79 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.74814568 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $154,794,955.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

