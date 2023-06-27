Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Up 90%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating)’s share price rose 90% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Summer Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.
About Summer Energy
Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
