Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.