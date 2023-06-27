Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

SNPS stock opened at $417.21 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.