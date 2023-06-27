Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Talanx Price Performance

TNXXF opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.33. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$34.49 and a 12-month high of C$34.77.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.