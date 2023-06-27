Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Talanx Price Performance
TNXXF opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.33. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$34.49 and a 12-month high of C$34.77.
Talanx Company Profile
