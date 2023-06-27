Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Talanx Price Performance

TNXXF opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.33. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$34.49 and a 12-month high of C$34.77.

Talanx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Articles

