Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 616,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,112,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Tattooed Chef Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 117.28% and a negative net margin of 62.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas.

