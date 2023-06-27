Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 616,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,112,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 117.28% and a negative net margin of 62.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 81,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,783 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas.

