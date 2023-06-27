TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Stock Down 7.1 %
TD SYNNEX stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,128. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74.
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
