TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 7.1 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,128. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.