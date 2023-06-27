Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $531.24 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $531.24 million and $29.63 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002129 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002575 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,992,232,492 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,946,819,309 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.