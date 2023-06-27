Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $197.87 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Terra has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $197.87 million and approximately $42.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 302,596,564 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

