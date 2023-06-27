Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.27 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $83.27 billion and $23.98 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,733,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,240,489,455 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
