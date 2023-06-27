Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.00

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 78.10 ($0.99), with a volume of 101074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.14 million, a PE ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

Tharisa Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 2.41 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.