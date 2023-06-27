Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.00

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 78.10 ($0.99), with a volume of 101074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Tharisa Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.14 million, a PE ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Tharisa Cuts Dividend
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
Read More
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Korn Ferry: An Undervalued Play on the State of the Workforce
- Lordstown Motors Gets Taken For A Ride
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.